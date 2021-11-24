Breath taking ballet performance

Owner and artistic director of En Pointe School of Ballet, Rachael Ellis sat down with the hosts to spread the news that The Nutcracker is back!

Tickets are on sale now to watch En Pointe School of Ballet’s performances of The Nutcracker. There will be 4 performances at Eastmont Middle School in Sandy, December 2nd and 3rd at 6pm and December 4th at 1:00pm and 6:00 pm.

Ellis mentioned that this year they have over 30 boys and men performing each night. 9 boys dancing as toy soldiers, another 9 boys dancing as Party children, 10 male dancers from our men’s classes performing as Rats and Russian dancers, plus all of the principal roles for men throughout the performance, and of course numerous dads performing as party parents, butlers, chefs, and Uncle Drosselmeyer. You will even witness a special appearance from Father Christmas.

This ballet came together in only 4 months with a team of incredible teachers, staff, and parent volunteers with elaborate scenery, costumes, and choreography. This will be the first year performing the Nutcracker on stage, but it is not a first-year performance. The team has been performing for 11 years and are seasoned performers. It is going to be truly breathtaking and a quality experience you will not want to miss.

We had a special performance by 2 Principal Dancers of the school, Daniel Peckham and the beautiful Samantha Rich. They performed the Arabian Coffee Pas de deux.

GTU viewers can use the code GTUTAH10 for 10% off tickets that can be purchased on their website, https://enpointeballet.net