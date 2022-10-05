Life coach Cori Satori came to GTU to talk about her battle with breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Satori wants to bring awareness as well as talk about what it is like to experience that especially as a life coach.

Just a year-and-a-half ago, a then 39-year-old Satori celebrated her son’s third birthday and quit her job to become a life coach full time. Being in her tricenarian decade, Satori had yet to get her annual screening or mammograms. To err on the side of caution, Satori went to her doctor after feeling a lump on her breast. While she was blindsided and it was a devastating experience, she feels a sense of gratitude, especially since she had been practicing her own self development journey for nearly 10 years before her diagnosis. After seeing a documentary about how one needs to appreciate the negative things to have true appreciation for the good things.

“I chose in that moment that I was going to focus on gratitude.That cancer was not meant to destroy me, it was meant to launch me forward. I was supposed to learn something from this obstacle.” said Satori. She had tried holistic methods such as reiki and acupuncture as well as focusing on mindfulness. Her mantra was “I am happy, I am healthy, I am healed, I am whole.” Life coaching can help those suffering from devastating news.

