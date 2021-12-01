Breaking the barriers of the norm: A deaf coach’s journey

Coach Dante Ramirez is living proof that dreams can come true with hard work and dedication. Ramirez is a deaf football coach who is here sharing his journey and all of the obstacles he’s had to overcome.

After running a small business as a hobby with workouts and fitness he realized he wanted to become a coach. He started as a basketball coach at a deaf school but knew he wanted to coach football someday since he grew up playing it. Ramirez began coaching junior varsity and then moved his way up to a varsity position at another high school where he fell in love with it and it became his passion. He also coached a minor professional football team in Utah.

Ramirez said the barrier of being deaf has prevented him from getting several jobs in the past which is tough because he’s more than capable. He said audism is a real thing which is described as discriminatory oppression toward deaf people. He has a master’s degree and is just like anyone else so he’s hoping people will give him a chance.

His goal is to coach a division one college football team one day and he’s continuing to fight for the dream. To learn more or hire Ramirez, be sure to check out his website, and Instagram!