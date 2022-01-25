Breaking down toxic and healthy relationships

Unfortunately, toxic relationships and abuse are far too common in our world today. Friends and relationship coaches, Tiffany and Kierstyn joined us on the show to educate and spread awareness about toxic relationships.

Tiffany and Kierstyn met during a time that was extremely difficult for each of them. They were both amid divorces and found great comfort in the ability to lean on each other for support. However, what they did not find, were the tools and resources they needed to help them heal and get out of the place of feeling “stuck.” The two wanted to foster a community and social space where individuals struggling could get help and support.

The Relationship Recovery offers a safe place for people to heal through their social media communities, online pay what you can events, retreats, group coaching, 1:1 coaching, and 2:1 coaching programs.

The two shared a few relationship red flags and signs of a toxic relationship:

Frequent lying

Constant put-downs

An unwillingness to compromise

A tendency to run away from difficult discussions

Controlling behavior and excessive jealousy

A lack of healthy open communication

Do they say all of their exes are crazy?

They also shared signs you are in a healthy relationship:

consistent in their affection and interest

continuously doing work on themselves to heal old wounds if necessary

they have healthy boundaries with friends, family, work, and acquaintances

You trust them

They treat others with respect

Helpful terms:

Love bombing – inappropriate gifts, complimenting to a point of discomfort, claiming you’re a soulmate without really knowing you, disrespecting boundaries, extra neediness

Gaslighting – When someone twists or retells events to shift blame to you, they call you too sensitive or crazy, deny your recollection of events, refuse to consider your size

Trauma Bonding -Trauma bonding refers to a strong emotional bond that develops between a survivor of prolonged abuse and the perpetrator of the abuse. The dramatic ups and downs of the relationship can result in a powerfully unhealthy bond. In order to survive, trauma survivors develop a keen awareness of everything their perpetrator does, says, and wants.

Ways to Start Healing:

Read books to educate yourself around what you are dealing with

Find a community that resonates with you

Make sure you share your feelings and thoughts with people who have been where you are at or can listen without judgment

Find a modality that works for you.

Tiffany and Kierstyn want those who are struggling to know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. These two women have stood in these shoes and have built a supportive community. They have listed 10 Books Everyone Needs to Read After a Relationship Trauma on their website. www.therelationshiprecovery.com

Instagram: @therelationshiprecovery

TikTok: @therelationshiprecovery