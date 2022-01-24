Breaking down eating disorders and how to help

Eating disorders present themselves in a variety of ways and are a lot more common than you think. Shannon Ricks, LMFT and owner of Modern Eve Mental Health, sits down with Surae to share truths on various topics surrounding eating disorders. Shannon helps young people successfully transition from treatment into independent living. Eating disorders are not choices, but serious biologically influenced illnesses.

Truth #1: Many people with eating disorders look healthy, yet may be extremely ill.

Truth #2: Families are not to blame, and can be great allies in recovery.

Truth #3: An eating disorder diagnosis is a health crisis that disrupts functioning in many areas of life.

Truth #4: Eating disorders are not choices, but serious biologically influenced illnesses.

Truth #5: Eating disorders affect people of all genders, ages, races, ethnicities, body shapes and weights, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic statuses.

Truth #6: Eating disorders carry an increased risk for both suicide and medical complications.

Truth #7: Genes and environment play important roles in the development of eating disorders.

Truth #8: Genes alone do not predict who will develop eating disorders.

Truth #9: Full recovery from an eating disorder is possible. Early detection and intervention are important.

If you or a loved one would like more information on this topic visit www.moderneve.org

Instagram: @modern.Eve.Inc

TikTok: modern.eve