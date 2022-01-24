Breaking down boundaries: how to set them and avoid putting up walls

Boundaries… It’s a hot topic. We all hope to set healthy boundaries in our lives, but do we really know how? LaVonne Wells Sandberg is in the studio today to help viewers differentiate between walls and healthy boundaries in relationships.

Boundaries are about caring for yourself and showing yourself love. LaVonne says is about what you are willing to put up with and what you are not. Walls stem from fear or trauma and often keep us from communicating our needs.

One question to ask yourself is if you are avoiding conversation or if you are open to discussing how you are feeling. If you are being impacted by fear and avoiding conversation, it is healthy to do the inner work to process that.

A boundary doesn’t always need to be expressed. It is a form of self-care, a true desire to release anyone or anything no longer serving your life in a positive way. It is important to realize that you are in charge of your energy and your peace.

LaVonne shares the following:

1. Drop the walls

2. Set your intentions for creating healthy boundaries based on self-love

3. Stop avoiding, do your inner-work

4. Make your requests

5. Celebrate and claim your freedom

For more advice and inspiration, find LaVonne online and on social media.

Website: lavonnewells.com

Facebook: @thespiritualteacher

Instagram: @thespiritualteacher

Clubhouse: @loveonnow