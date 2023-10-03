MIDVALE, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — TEDx Midvale Licensee and lead organizer, Marj Empire joined us on the show to share her story of breaking barriers and how to get involved in a TEDx event near you.

After surviving the devastating earthquake that happened in Haiti, Marj experienced a lot of setbacks in her life from a very young age. However, she feels blessed with an insane ability to bloom above all rubbles, and turn pain into power.

After coming to Utah, Marj discovered TEDx and resonated with their mission of sharing Ideas Worth Spreading. As a performer, singer and creator, she loves bringing people together for impact. She is now the first Black woman to hold a TEDx license in Utah. She hopes to give others a platform to create, express, share, heal, or connect.

The TEDx Midvale Theme is Breaking Barriers. An event set to happen on Oct. 25th at Zions Bank Tech Campus in Midvale will feature a diverse line up of speakers who will be sharing ideas that break barriers around education, health, music, DEI and so on. Contemporary dancer, Chelsey Carlson who was in America Got Talent, World of Dance, and a former Utah jazz Dancer will share a very special performance.

There are only 60 tickets left, so visit www.tedxmidvale.com and follow along on Instagram @tedmidvale