SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Trying to find the time in the morning for breakfast, can be a daily struggle. Help ease the stress of breakfast with this easy on the go meal. Jamie Eskelson joined us on the show today to provide us with a recipe for breakfast sandwiches. See below.

Ingredients:

14 eggs

2 Tb milk

1/4 tsp seasoned salt

salt and pepper

12 small croissant rolls

1 (6 ounce) package sharp cheddar cheese slices

1 (9 ounce) package deli ham

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

2. Into a large bowl crack 14 eggs. Add 2 Tb milk, 1/4 tsp seasoned salt and some salt and pepper.

3. Whisk it vigorously with a fork. You want it to be kind of frothy.

4. Spray a 9×13 pan with cooking spray and pour the eggs into it.

5. Bake for 15 minutes, or until the eggs puff up and are cooked through.

6. Allow them to cool for about 5 minutes, then cut them into 12 rectangles the same size as your croissants.

7. Grab some pre-made croissant rolls. I opted for the mini version.

8. Add a slice of egg to each one. Top it with some ham and cheese. I split each cheese slice in half, placing one part under the ham and one part over it so the melted cheese would help to secure the ham in place. It helps speed up the process if you cut them all, then add all the egg, then all the cheese ham cheese.

9. Spray a 9×13 pan with cooking spray and place the sandwiches inside.

10. Cover tightly with tin foil. Pop it in the fridge until you are ready to serve.

11. Pre-heat your oven to 400 degrees. Pop the covered pan into the oven and bake for 15 minutes or until the sandwiches have heated through and the cheese is melted and wonderful.

Serve and enjoy! For more recipes visit her website.