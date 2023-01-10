SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Start your morning off on a good note with a nutritious breakfast. Chase Worthen, CEO and Co-Founder of Enliven Foods hopes to help viewers incorporate more plants into their diets. This can be easier said than done, however, especially if you’re always on the go and don’t have time to prepare a nutritious meal.

Enliven Foods has a solution for those looking to boost their plant intake: Mug Muffin Meals. These convenient, plant-based meals are designed to make eating plants more enjoyable and easy. Instead of grabbing something quick and unhealthy on the run in the morning, take a moment to warm up a mug muffin. Not only will you be getting your daily dose of plants, but you’ll also have a satisfying breakfast that will give you the energy to power through the day.

Enliven Foods is currently having a presale on Kickstarter, so be sure to check out their products and participate in the pre-sale happening now before they sell out. For more information about Enliven Foods and the Mug Muffin Meals, check out their social media and website.

Website: EnlivenFoods.com

Instagram: @EnlivenFoods

Search “Mug Muffin Meals” on Kickstarter.com to check out our products and participate in the pre-sale happening now.