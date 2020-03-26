Breakfast, lunch, dessert you name it, Vertical Diner has it!

Save the Faves is back today featuring Vertical Diner! If you’ve never tried this yummy vegan restaurant in SLC, now’s the time. The breakfast burrito consists of a whole wheat tortilla stuffed with tofu, scramble, fennel sausage, beans, rice, red sauce, cheese sauce, and guacamole. Hungry yet? Us too! If you want sweet over savory, try the french toast with berries and maple syrup.

Let’s talk lunch. How about boneless chicken wings with wheat protein, tossed in house buffalo sauce, and served with vegan ranch? Don’t forget dessert, not only does the tiramisu look amazing, but Vertical Diner tells us their hemp seed brownie is the best brownie you’ll ever have! Our mouths are watering. We’re off to order.

Open 10 -8, Vertical Diner is located at 234 West 900 South. Hop online, support lour small local restaurants, and get your takeout today! verticaldiner.com