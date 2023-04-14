SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) April is Autism Awareness Month as well as Care workers Recognition Month. This month we also want to honor the caretakers who help those in the Autism spectrum and with other disabilities. Kristy Chambers, CEO of Columbus Community Center to share information about the event.

Columbus Center has been serving the community for over 50 years and helps people with disabilities place jobs as well as day activities and residential services. There will be a breakfast honoring those who work and help those in the community. The 17th annual ” Heroes at Work” will recognize the workers from Columbus.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 18 at the Little America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City. Nicea DeGering will be the Master of Ceremonies. 500 S. Main Street Salt Lake City, Utah 84111. The event is free but registration is required due to limited seating.