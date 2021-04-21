Break out the beakers it’s time for science!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The SheTech Virtual Summit is today! This is an amazing opportunity for high school girls to connect with mentors and role models in STEM and find out what it’s like to work in these fields.

Cyndi Tetro from SheTech shares that they also help give girls hands-on experiences with STEM to give them experiences in these fields and see how creative and interesting these types of jobs are.

Today, Cyndi brought two of these workshops to show everyone – chemistry lip scrub, and programmable lights.

It’s not too late to join the Virtual Summit today! Help all high school girls you know join today from 3-5 pm. Register at shetechexplorer.com.