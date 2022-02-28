If you have not tried authentic Brazilian food, Tushar Brazilian Express is sure to win you over. Owner and Chef, Wagner Ribeiro, welcomes guests for a night filled with culture and flavors they’ve never experienced.

Tushar serves traditional Brazilian cuisine in an atmosphere that makes you feel right at home. Ribeiro recommends trying the Coconut Shrimp if you are a first-timer at the restaurant.

Coconut Shrimp Stew

Portuguese (boboo’ de camarao)

Ingredients:

16 OZ Shrimp small

4 OZ coconut milk

2 OZ onions

1 tablespoon of garlic

4 OZ Palm dende oil (azeite de dende)

8 OZ cassava root cooked

parsley

1 red bell pepper

1 teaspoon of salt

white pepper

Tushar Brazilian Express is located at 1078 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT. They offer catering services for local weddings and events as well.

Website: https://tusharbrazilianexpresssj.com/