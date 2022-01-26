Bravo boots a Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Bravo announced Tuesday that “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennie Nguyen has been let go from the show after viewers found multiple “offensive” posts allegedly once shared by the reality television star. The “offensive” social media posts have since been deleted. The individual memes which have not been confirmed by Nguyen resurfaced after a Reddit user posted dozens of screenshots of the content she allegedly shared on her page. The television network released a statement on its social media account that said, “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.’ We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention.”
- Plus, actor Peter Dinklage is calling out Disney studios for filming a live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” — and Disney is responding. On Monday’s episode of the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, the former “Game of Thrones” star, 52, said despite Disney’s “progressive” idea to cast “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler as Snow White, the remake still tells a “backward” story. “Literally no offense to anyone, but I was a little taken aback. They were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.’ Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there, you know? It makes no sense to me,” said Dinklage, who was born with a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.
- And this winter is pummeling many people’s workout goals. As the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant continues its rapid spread around the globe, indoor exercising in public gyms is often less appealing or accessible. Yet recent storms and plunging temperatures may make outdoor workouts seem daunting, or even dangerous. Experts say, however, you shouldn’t fear braving the elements. Nicea shares how to get your workout in even when it’s freezing outside.
- At the end of the show – We all have our tips and tricks for falling asleep or sleeping more deeply, but have you ever heard of the so-called military method? This sleep technique gained a fanbase after being featured in books, on YouTube, and, most recently, on TikTok, where user Justin Agustin recently posted a video about how effective the method is. So, what exactly is the military method of falling asleep, and does it really work? The military method was reportedly developed by the US Navy during World War II, when fighter pilots started making avoidable mistakes due to lack of sleep. The issue was that they were stressed and couldn’t relax enough to fall asleep, according to writer Sharon Ackman, who first reported on this sleep technique. Nicea guides us all through the method that is said to work almost 100 percent of the time! Catch those zzzz’s AND tune in with us for a sleepy fun edition of GTU Hour 2.