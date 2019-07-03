Chef Lesli joined us in the kitchen to show us the perfect recipe for a picnic or barbecue on the 4th of July!
Bratwurst with Prosciutto-Flecked Red Cabbage
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 lb Harmons fresh-made bratwurst
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 (12 oz) bottle Pilsner or other lager, divided
- 4 oz prosciutto, cut into small pieces
- 1 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 head red cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 red beet, peeled, and coarsely grated
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
- 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp golden brown sugar
- 1 tsp caraway seeds
- 1/4 tsp ground allspice
Instructions:
- Add cabbage and beet to pot. Liberally season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring often, until cabbage is wilted, about 5 minutes.
- Add vinegar, brown sugar, caraway seeds, allspice, and remaining beer.
- Cover and cook until tender, 20-25 minutes.
- After 10 minutes of cooking, add sausages back to the pot.
- Serve sausages with cabbage mixture, topped with prosciutto pieces.
- In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add oil, half of beer, and sausages. Add water until liquid comes just halfway up sides of sausages.
- Cook, turning once, until just cooked through, 12-15 minutes. Continue to cook until liquid is evaporated. Move sausages to edge of pot and add prosciutto to center.
- Cook prosciutto, stirring occasionally, until barely crisp.
- Transfer to a plate. Add onion to center.
- Cook onion, moving sausages and onion around occasionally, until sausages are browned and onion is soft, 5-8 minutes.
- Transfer sausages to a plate.
For more information visit harmonsgrocery.com.