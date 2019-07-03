Newsfore Opt-In Form

Bratwurst with Prosciutto-Flecked Red Cabbage

Good Things Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Lesli joined us in the kitchen to show us the perfect recipe for a picnic or barbecue on the 4th of July!

Bratwurst with Prosciutto-Flecked Red Cabbage

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb Harmons fresh-made bratwurst
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 (12 oz) bottle Pilsner or other lager, divided
  • 4 oz prosciutto, cut into small pieces
  • 1 red onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 head red cabbage, thinly sliced
  • 1 red beet, peeled, and coarsely grated
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp golden brown sugar
  • 1 tsp caraway seeds
  • 1/4 tsp ground allspice

Instructions:

  1. Add cabbage and beet to pot. Liberally season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring often, until cabbage is wilted, about 5 minutes.
  2. Add vinegar, brown sugar, caraway seeds, allspice, and remaining beer.
  3. Cover and cook until tender, 20-25 minutes.
  4. After 10 minutes of cooking, add sausages back to the pot.
  5. Serve sausages with cabbage mixture, topped with prosciutto pieces.
  6. In a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add oil, half of beer, and sausages. Add water until liquid comes just halfway up sides of sausages.
  7. Cook, turning once, until just cooked through, 12-15 minutes. Continue to cook until liquid is evaporated. Move sausages to edge of pot and add prosciutto to center.
  8. Cook prosciutto, stirring occasionally, until barely crisp.
  9. Transfer to a plate. Add onion to center.
  10. Cook onion, moving sausages and onion around occasionally, until sausages are browned and onion is soft, 5-8 minutes.
  11. Transfer sausages to a plate.

For more information visit harmonsgrocery.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More GTU Table Talk

Don't Miss

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS