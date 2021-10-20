Branding through social media

Kaycee Manning, owner of The Conkrete Room is in the studio today with Nicea and Surae to talk about the services she offers and to give tips on how to grow a brand. There is an art to social media and branding so Manning is here to help businesses thrive.

She said she’s always been involved with marketing and once she saw businesses branding themselves through social media, she saw it as an opportunity and ran with it. Manning emphasizes that consistency is key when it comes to social media and a lot of businesses don’t have time to be consistent. That’s when she comes in to help and gets them to their goals.

She recommends posting every day for most businesses and to ensure you have a wide variety of content. It’s important to have pictures, videos, stories, reels, and IGTV’s. She said people like to follow people so it’s effective to have a face associated with your brand.

For more tips, visit their website and Instagram!