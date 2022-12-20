- Our set looks quite a bit shinier than usual this morning, that’s because the PAC-12 Championship trophy stopped by for a visit! The huge trophy left the glass case at the University of Utah just for a few moments to inspire fans to grab their new gear for the upcoming Rose Bowl. Abby Hirshberg, Senior Merchandising Manager from Utah Red Zone at the University of Utah Campus Store is here showing us all the latest in Ute merchandise!
- The University of Utah Utes are currently gearing up for a back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances. The Rose Bowl is January 2nd vs. Penn State. And fans are being encouraged to wear red in Pasadena.
- Official Utah Rose Bowl merch can now be purchased online at www.uredzone.com, at the University of Utah Main Campus or at our Sandy Store location. The fastest way to get your gear is to visit one of our store locations in person or shop online and choose, in-store pick up.
- Don’t forget, all Utah Red Zone purchases directly support the U.
- The Utah Red Zone is located inside the Campus Store on the University of Utah Campus, or the Sandy Campus Store is located at 10011 Centennial Parkway.
Brand new Ute merchandise just in time for the Rose Bowl
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
Good Things Utah Holiday Gift Guide
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now