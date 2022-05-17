The studio was more than excited to welcome the previous Good Things Utah producer McCall Gray for Surae’s day! Gray showed us how to create a stylish chain braid in a few easy-to-follow steps.

What you’ll need to accomplish this runway-ready do:

A brush and a comb

Small hair elastics

Some bling or hair clips to accessorize

A friend or someone you know with great hair!

How to do it:

Twist the front strands of hair into two twists pulled back from the face and band those two sections, gathering and banding the rest of your hair at the back of your head. From here, separate the hair into three sections. Use the two outer sections of your hair and pull them behind the third section, banding behind the middle section of hair. Keep doing this until you’ve reached the end of your hair, following this by gently tugging on the edges of the braid to create a thick and luscious braid. Finish off the look by adding some bling or hair clips around the elastics!

Follow Gray at @mccall.gray and @lucieandgray!