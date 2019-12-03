Live Now
The critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer, Brad Paisley, did an interview with the our biggest country fan, Reagan. Paisley brought out some big names such as the Jonas Brothers, Chris Harrison, NFL legend Peyton Manning, and more to come have some fun on stage with him.

The variety special will showcase the energy of Music City from Nashville’s iconic War Memorial Auditorium through a combination of Paisley’s signature humor, unforeseen surprises, heartfelt pieces and rousing musical performances.

Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special is set to air December 3rd at 8/7 c right here on ABC! To connect with Brad Paisley you can visit his website BradPaisley.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube @Bradpaisley

