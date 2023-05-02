SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Anxiety is a common experience for many people, and it can be challenging to work through those moments of fear and worry. Unfortunately, our first instinct is often to distract ourselves or numb our emotions with things like chocolate or fizzy drinks. But if we don’t learn to work through these anxious moments, it can lead to even more debilitating anxiety that can keep us from living the life we want.

Today we were joined by Elysia Butler, the founder of The Hope Hero, to teach us some ways to help yourself through anxiety and your kids. One powerful tool for managing anxiety is the Box Breathing technique. This technique has been widely researched, practiced, and utilized in many fields to create calm, reset the nervous system, and shift our thinking patterns before they spiral out of control. By practicing Box Breathing, we can take control of our anxiety and avoid getting stuck in the cycle of fear and worry.

Anxiety can also have a significant impact on children, affecting their education and social experiences. Many families have their kids in therapy, but there is often a gap between what the child is learning in therapy and what the parents know about managing their child’s mental health at home. This is where Elysia comes in – she is working to bridge that gap and provide parents with the tools they need to support their children at home. With her programs, books, and workbooks, parents and kids can become heroes in their own stories and learn to manage their anxiety in a healthy way.

Change isn’t always easy, but investing in proactive mental health care for your family now can have a significant impact on your happiness and well-being in the future. So, if you’re struggling with anxiety, don’t hesitate to try the Box Breathing technique, reach out for professional help, and take steps to empower yourself and your children to manage anxiety and thrive. For more information on The Hope Hero program and more tips and tricks check their social media and website. Right now, if you use the code: GTUhope for individual/private coaching sessions for you or your kids you can get 10% off.