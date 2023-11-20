SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Switch up your sweet potato game this Thanksgiving and try out this recipe for Boozy Bourbon Candied Yams. Chef Austin Buhler and his mom, Amber Buhler, joined us in the kitchen to share her her special recipe.
INGREDIENTS:
- 2- 20 oz cans cut yams
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 Tbl heavy cream
- 1 cup chopped pecans
- 4 Tbl bourbon
- 1 tsp vanilla if not using bourbon
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350*
- Mix together butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt in a saucepan.
- Cook together until it starts to boil.
- Continue to boil for 3 minutes.
- Add the heavy cream and stir well.
- Remove from heat and stir in pecans and bourbon (vanilla).
- Drain yams and place in a 8×11 baking dish.
- Pour pecan sauce evenly over yams.
- Bake for 45 minutes.
- Let yams set up for 10 minutes before serving.