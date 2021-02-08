Bountiful Music is the premier Davis County spot for all your music needs

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Bountiful Music has been in business for 36 years! They strive to be the premier resource for Davis County musicians and teachers. They carry a huge selection of piano music, as well as guitars, ukuleles, and musical accessories. A great source for band and orchestra students, Bountiful Music is the spot for instruments and accessories! They also rent band and orchestra instruments.

Their are four teaching studios, and a recital hall as well. The store will be celebrating their Founder’s Day (February 14) by having a sale on Friday and Saturday, February 12th and 13th. In addition, they’re having a Valentine’s drawing for a giveaway that includes a ukulele, some music, chocolate, and other great items!

Visit Bountiful Music at 365 N Main St, Bountiful online at www.bountifulmusic.com IG @bountifulmusic and Facebook Bountiful Music