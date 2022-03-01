The GTU studio is smelling fresh thanks to Gabby Padilla, Owner of Herbs & Soil Apothecary. She specializes in making natural, cruelty-free, eco-friendly skincare products. They are your healthy choice for natural living.

Padilla is inspired by nature and incorporates the ocean or the mountains into her products. She displayed a fresh and fun collection of handcrafted soaps, scrubs, and lotions. She also offers body scrubbies, bath salts, wax melts, and unique gift sets with various products.

Herbs & Soil Apothecary is offering free shipping on all orders over $35.00 and customers will receive a gift message in each gift box.

Find them on social media at the following links:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/herbs_and_soil/ (@herbs_and_soil)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HerbsandSoil (@herbs_and_soil)

Etsy: www.etsy.com/shop/HerbsandSoil (HerbsandSoil)