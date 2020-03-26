Bored with being inside? Maybe give gardening a try

Millcreek Gardens is helping us prepare for spring in Utah with their gardening tips all while giving us new ways to practice social distancing. Staying at home doesn’t mean you can’t get outside, even when it’s chilly. However, you can still create something beautiful in your backyard or inside the home for you and your family to enjoy.

A few items that are available to plant right now are leafy greens like broccoli or arugula, root crops, spring-blooming bulbs, and fresh seeds to have your garden and flowers blooming soon.

Millcreek Gardens is currently open to provide our guests with a healthy alternative under present circumstances, but we also take the health of our guests and employees very seriously.

Come and visit Millcreek Gardens today and pick up everything you need for this Spring.

This story contains sponsored content.