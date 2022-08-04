Chef Austin Buhler joined us in the kitchen with a delicious peach pie recipe. Follow him on Instagram @chefaustinbuhler for more.

Boozy Peach Pie Ingredients:

● 1 Pie Crust – Top & Bottom

● 4 – 6 Cups of Sliced Peaches depending on the size of your pie pan.

● ½ Cup Brown Sugar

● ¼ Cup Honey

● ⅓ Cup Crown Royal Peach

● ½ Cup Corn Starch

● 1 Vanilla Bean or 1 tsp Vanilla Extract

● ½ tsp Cinnamon

● 2 tbsp butter



Directions:

1. Prepare your pie crusts & pan.

2. Preheat oven to 350*F.

3. Mix peaches, cinnamon, vanilla, brown sugar, cornstarch, honey, & the Crown Royal Peach in a large bowl. Let this sit for 20 – 30 minutes to allow the Crown Royal to infuse into the peaches and create a delicious peach nectar.

4. Pour this mixture into the shell, including the juices. Dot the top with the pieces of butter and place your top crust on. Pinch your seams together and trim. Using a knife, poke a few holes in the top to vent.

5. Place the pie on a sheet pan to catch any bubble over, and bake for 40 – 50 minutes.

6. Let cool to room temp before serving. The filling will be slightly runny when served warm. If allowed to fully cool, the filling will fully thicken up.