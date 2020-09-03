Boozetique has amazing gifts for wine and cocktail enthusiasts! Owned and operated by Ivonna “Ivy” Earnest, it’s one of the only stores in Utah that sells accessories for wine, beer and cocktails since the Utah state wine and liquor stores are not allowed to sell accessories.

The building itself has a rich history, it was the first Ford Model T dealership in the west! The store was originally started to sell the high-end audio systems that Ivy’s husband builds, but the pair quickly found that Utah was not the demographic for hand built hi-fi audio.

Ivy got the idea for Boozetique when she wanted to give a bottle of champagne to a friend as a gift, and needed a wine bag. She asked the employees at the wine store where to get a nice wine bag, and was disappointed when the answer was the dollar store! So she decided to sell accessories herself, since no one else was.

Boozetique features home and commercial barware like wine bags, bitters, shakers, strainer, flasks, mixers, grenadine and unique, kitschy items. Ivy many customers ask about vintage wine glasses so she started selling beautiful and intricate vintage glassware, many of which are handblown.

Ivy is often answering calls from people with vintage barware asking if she would like it. She got a mobile bar cart this way from a real-estate auction company. After she got it, she put her art degree to good use and painted it, which led to painting a lot of vintage pieces, giving them a new life.

In her quest to keep growing she’s been making video’s for Boozetique on YouTube. On the IvonnaIvie Twitch channel she is going to have weird Wednesday, it will have live jazzy drumming and crafting. She’s going to call it “This is the dumbest channel.”

Ivy is an inspiration in the community, having been diagnosed with MS seven years ago, but she is a force that just keeps going!

Boozetique is currently open Friday and Saturday from 11 am – 7 pm. You can also call Ivy, and she’ll open the doors for you. Drop by at 315 East Broadway, hop online boozetiqueslc.com and follow on IG at @boozetique Happy shopping!