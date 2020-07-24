Boost Brothers Mobile Detailing show us 5 germ hot spots

If you’re as grossed out as we are thinking about all the bacteria living in your car, don’t worry. We brought in some expert help! Jaden, the owner of Boost Brothers Mobile Detailing was here with five germ hot spots every driver needs to disinfect. Watch him take us through, then make your call for his help today!

Steering Wheel/Blinker Seats/Car Seats Windshield/Dashboard Buttons/Handles Cabin Filter

Jaden tells us that not all cleaning products and processes are created equal. He’s got the recommendations on what to use, and what not to use. He also explains mobile detailing, and why it’s become so popular in the age of COVID-19.



Boost Brothers Mobile Detailing 801-828-8801 www.boostbrothersdetailing.com @boost_brothers_detailing (IG)