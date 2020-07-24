Boost Brothers Mobile Detailing show us 5 germ hot spots

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

 If you’re as grossed out as we are thinking about all the bacteria living in your car, don’t worry. We brought in some expert help! Jaden, the owner of Boost Brothers Mobile Detailing was here with five germ hot spots every driver needs to disinfect. Watch him take us through, then make your call for his help today!

  1. Steering Wheel/Blinker 
  2. Seats/Car Seats 
  3. Windshield/Dashboard 
  4. Buttons/Handles 
  5. Cabin Filter 

Jaden tells us that not all cleaning products and processes are created equal. He’s got the recommendations on what to use, and what not to use. He also explains mobile detailing, and why it’s become so popular in the age of COVID-19.


Boost Brothers Mobile Detailing  801-828-8801 www.boostbrothersdetailing.com @boost_brothers_detailing (IG) 

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors