Reading, cooking, and eating is fun in the words of Jessica Hicks. She is a local book reviewer with a knack for matching delicious food dishes with the books she reads. Today on GTU hour 2, Hicks shared must-read books!

Pachinko: by Min Jin Lee is a soap opera with its intergenerational cast and so much drama. She made udon because the main character falls pregnant out of wedlock and a family friend takes her to an udon restaurant to discuss his plan to marry her and give her a better life. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab is about a girl in France in the 1700s. She doesn’t want to be forced into marriage, so she makes a deal with the devil hoping to never belong to anyone. Then he makes it so everyone forgets her as soon as she leaves their sight. This book inspired her to make a gluten-free baguette because she realizes she can only get food by stealing. This is one of the first things she steals right from inside an oven! How To Stop Time by Matt Haig. Tom Hazard has a rare condition that makes him age so slowly that he’ll live hundreds of years. After his first love dies he doesn’t think he can withstand another death of a loved one, so he socially isolates himself. The book is like a therapy session on learning to live in the moment and appreciate things knowing everything is temporary. Hicks made chili dogs because the head of this slow-aging society says humanity’s greatest creation is the hot dog. Recursion by Blake Crouch. Barry is a detective investigating a new disease, false memory syndrome, that seems to hit people within social circles. They suddenly remember a life that never happened, and many can’t take the pain of remembering a spouse or child everyone says doesn’t exist. This story inspired her to make huevos rancheros because that’s what he’s eating when he is hit with his first false memory.

