Here to celebrate Women’s History Month and honor the women that came before us, Alexis Bradley and Dr. Lashawn Williams joined us on the show to teach viewers how to have conversations with their children about race and diversity.

Bradley and Williams say to start having these conversations young because kids start noticing these differences very early on. They shared the importance of introducing diverse books, media, and people so they can start creating those connections.

Depending on the age of the child, you can start with picture books that show people of different colors. As children get older, you can introduce them to people with different journeys. Open conversations show children that being different is good. Children are curious. It provides a great opportunity to teach.

You can learn about diverse stories of women for Women’s History Month with the following books:

Mary Verghese

Viola Liuzzo

Sojourner Truth

“Let’s Talk Sis” is hosting a Bedtime Storybook club in April. They will be talking about Black History and how to break down these children’s books to discuss with your children to create more connection and understanding. Check them out on Instagram for more details.

Instagram @letstalk_sis