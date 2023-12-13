SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Beat the winter blues with a couple of books that just might be your new muse. Kim Christenson, from Talk Wordy to Me, joined us on the show with her top 8 recommendations for a good read this time of year:

1. Enchantment by Katherine May (I will also briefly mention Wintering, also by Katherine May)

2. The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living by Meik Wiking

3. 84, Charing Cross Road by Helene Hanff

4. Devotions by Mary Oliver

5. A Book That Takes Its Time by Irene Smit and Astrid van der Hulst

Fiction

6. The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry by Gabrielle Zevin

7. The Afterlife of Holly Chase by Cynthia Hand

8. Snowed In by Catherine Walsh

Connect with Kim on Instagram @talkwordytome_ and online at Talkingwordy.com