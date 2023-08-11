SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Take time to slow down and relax before school starts. Movie critic, Val Cameron, joined us on the show to share her review of The Last Voyage of the Demeter and Gran Turismo: The movie as well as her recommendations for a lazy day watch party.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter

Rated: R

Universal

Horror

Gran Turismo: The Movie

Rated: PG-13

Columbia Pictures

Action Adventure

Val’s Top Five book to big screen movies that you could watch on a lazy day:

#5 Outlander

#4 The Princess Bride

#3 Little Women (2019 version)

#2 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of The Rings

#1 Jurassic Park