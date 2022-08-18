We loved meeting first-time author Dana Price today! After a thirteen year process, she is excited to announce the launch of her book, Burning Mountain. The first of a four part series, Dana tells us it began as a one page story for her children.

A clean young adult fantasy and mystery, this is a tale about the struggle for identity and belonging. Dana’s children have cheered her on to the finish line, and she is ready to share the first of the Water Dreamer series with the public.

The book launch is August 27th, from 6pm to 9pm, at Evermore Park in Pleasant Grove. There will be door prizes, raffle, author reading, book signings, photo ops, and food. Tickets are free, but space is limited, so grab tickets from Dana’s website asap: waterdreamerseries.com/tickets

Follow Dana on Instagram @danaprice_author and facebook danapricebooks

Be sure to watch the book trailer below!