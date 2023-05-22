SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Experience the magic year round with princess parties and balls that will be sure to keep the family entertained. Sarah Wilding, the owner of Characters and Crowns strives to give her clients the real life princess experience. They are a princess party company that does birthday parties but what makes them unique is the monthly events they host, so that the magic never ends even after the birthdays.

The Princess ball happening May 27th, will feature 9 princesses, Mickey, horse carriage, coronation, games, makeovers and more! Do not miss out on this opportunity to bond with the kids and experience these beloved characters. Tickets start at $25 for adults and $40 for children. For more information head to their website and instagram.