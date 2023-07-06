Ruben Sauyun the owner of the Bombdilla food truck talks revolutionizing the quesadilla. You’ve never seen quesadillas or loaded tater tots like these! With six years of running Bombdilla under his belt, Ruben tells us they’ve grown bigger every year.

“Utah needed a culture shock in the food industry”, Ruben says, and he wanted full creative control with the experience he wanted to give to our state. With a California vibe, Bombdilla is all about quality over quantity, and top-notch customer service.

We absolutely loved taste testing from the awesome menu, and can’t recommend stopping by enough! We’ll be drooling about these items for days to come. Follow along @bomb_dilla