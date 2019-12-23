Bold & glittery holiday lips

Add a little sparkle to your makeup this holiday season! Zachary from Mac Cosmetics showed how to glitter and bold your lips just in time for your parties.

“There’s nothing better than a bold lip,” says Zachary. “Because you can have any type of makeup on your face but that lip makes the statement pop.”

Zachary suggests grabbing the Glitter lip set from Mac. It has the glitter, the gloss and the lipstick and comes in pink and red.

After you prep and prime your lip (and line it) go right in with the lipstick. Use a brush to dab the glitter on your lips, starting in the center. Finish your lips with the gloss and you’re good to go!

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or someone else, Mac is a great place to pick up a makeup gift set!

Follow Zachary on Instagram @zacharyfierce and the Mac store he manages @macatmurray