Bojangles the cat is our pet of the week. This black and white adorable 11 year old senior is looking for his fur-ever home! If this cuddly cutie looks like a new pal you want to meet, you can schedule a virtual meet and greet, followed by a social distanced meeting.

Email Best Friends Animal Society in Sugarhouse at utahadoptions@bestfriends.org and visit utah.bestfriends.org for more.