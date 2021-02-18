Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We took a trip to Body Balance Massage and Float in American Fork to try out float therapy. There’s no isolation tanks, pods, or sensory deprivation tanks for their float treatments. Instead, you’ll be floating in the custom-built open float pools!

There’s profound relaxation, and health benefits that float therapy offers. We spoke to owner and licensed massage therapist Paul Ouderkirk, and head receptionist Nikki Kelly. Hear what they have to say about the incredible physical and mental benefits of floating, and make your appointment to float or have a massage today!

Don’t be intimidated if you’ve never done a float, the kind staff makes the experience personal, and take great care walking you through. They’ve also got a generous offer, get 25% off your first visit!

Body Balance Massage and Float is located at 366 S 500 E Suite B, in American Fork. www.BBMassageAndFloat.com