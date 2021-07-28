Body Acceptance Coach invites you to join the Health at Every Size Movement

Kelsie Jepsen, Body Acceptance Coach for EmBODY Love Workshop, gave us healthy habits to work for our bodies and mindset.

Health at Every Size started as a book written by Lindo Bacon. It then became a movement and called for doctors and providers to pledge to provide all bodies and access to unbiased healthcare.

Health at Every Size doesn’t mean everyone, and everybody is healthy at every size. Many people will never be healthy, and many health conditions are not size-dependent. Their hope and mission is for providers to pledge to offer adequate and accessible health care for all with no conditions and limits. The Health at Every Size pledge has three key points that they focus on are:

Respect

Respect to celebrate body diversity. Another form of respect is to honor differences in size, age, race, ethnicity, gender, dis/ability, sexual orientation, religion, class, and other human attributes.

Critical Awareness

You will want to be aware of challenges in scientific and cultural assumptions. You need to value body knowledge and people’s lived experiences.

Compassionate Self-care

Finding the joy in moving one’s body and being physically active. Lastly,

eating in a flexible and attuned manner that values pleasure and honors internal cues of hunger, satiety, and appetite while respecting the social conditions that frame eating options.

You can take the pledge online and for a free Zoom discovery session, visit the website, FB and IG.