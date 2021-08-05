Bobbly Bit is ready for adoption

Bobbly Bit is seriously the perfect kitten! She loves people, dogs, and cats. She’s pretty confident for the most part and loves to rough house and run around with the other cat. When she isn’t playing, she will usually be hanging out with you wherever you are. Especially in the kitchen. She loves all the smells of food. So far, she hasn’t necessarily been a lap cat, but she does like to be held and cuddled. She will choose to lay beside you rather than on your lap. She has been around dogs of all sizes and doesn’t mind them at all. At her previous foster she loved to rough house and play with her best dog friend.

She’s very soft and her markings are beautiful! She’s soft pawed when being picked up and played with by people. Her foster says she may be only the second cat ever that her husband admits to liking. As hard as it is to send her on her way since she is so amazing, her fosters are excited for her to be someone’s perfect companion and family addition.

Please email utahadoptions@bestfriends.org if you would like to set up a virtual meet and greet with Bobbly Bit.

The Best Friends Lifesaving Center are having a Grand Reopening! The center will be open daily from 12 – 6 p.m. The open house to celebrate will be held through August 7.

They have a newly renovated lobby, and the opportunity to find out how they are saving even more lives with foster-based adoptions. They will even have kittens and FEE WAIVED adult cats available for adoption and fostering.

