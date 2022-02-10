Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed and Utah’s most searched relationship question

- On GTU Hour 2 this morning – We now know the official cause of death of actor Bob Saget. His family revealed the news this morning: “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”
- Plus, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are once again teaming up, and it might be their most epic collaboration yet. During the BRIT Awards red carpet on Tuesday night, Sheeran confirmed he had a new single coming featuring Swift — putting to rest varying rumors that the two were planning to work together. In a tweet early Wednesday morning, the “Bad Habits” singer officially announced that fans could listen to a remixed debut of “The Joker and the Queen” on Friday, Feb. 11.
- And Utah’s cultural industry was the second hardest hit industry in 2020 by COVID-19 behind the leisure and hospitality industry, but the previously $19.3 billion industry may be on the road to recovery, a new report says. The state’s cultural industry — comprised of arts, culture and entertainment sectors — contributed $19.3 billion or 9.9% of Utah’s gross domestic product in 2019. At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector’s sales were down 7.8%, jobs were down 9.5%, labor income down 7.5% and tax revenue fell 10%, according to the report released Tuesday by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute. Pre-pandemic Utah ranked third in the country for the growth of creative industry jobs.
- Finally, with the omicron variant peaking nationwide, and uncertainty surrounding the future remaining, many Americans have become more intentional with dating. This made the CenturyLinkQuote team wonder, which relationship questions are Utahns searching for most this Valentine’s Day? For the fourth year in a row, we combed through search volume data, and found that Utahns can’t stop googling “How to kiss”. “How to kiss” has been Utah’s most popular relationship question for the past three years in a row!
- At the end of the show – Adding more plants to your diet can add years to your life, according to a new study. Researchers in Norway used computer models to compare a typical Western diet — heavy on animal-based proteins dairy and sugar — with a more ideal plant-based diet that's heavy on fruits, vegetables, beans and grains and light on animal-based proteins.