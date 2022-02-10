Bob Saget’s cause of death revealed and Utah’s most searched relationship question

UTAH (ABC4) - As people, whether we’re sharing good news, venting to a friend, or saying goodnight, the majority of us rely on texting to reach one another when face-to-face communication isn’t an option.

Throughout the decades, we’ve normalized things like text slang and emoticons to enhance our messages and make texting more casual. However, a study from 2018 conducted by the University of Edinburgh suggests that many of us may be misusing emojis.