The seventh annual Wasatch Mountain Music Festival is finally here! This Friday, Jul. 8 is the first day of the three day festival in Wasatch County. The Festival will take place at the Richard W. Erickson ranch in Wallsburg, halfway between Provo and Heber City. The festival is a family friendly event showcasing Utah’s best Bluegrass, Ska, Celtic and Folk musicians. To talk more about the festival and give a little sneak peak of what to expect, folk singer Ryan Shupe came to Good Things Utah. He also performed his songs ‘The Sun Will Shine Again’.

Shupe talked about other performers who will be there including The Anchorage, Coco Garcia, Swagger and Tim O’Brien, Grammy award winning songwriter for Garth Brooks. This will be a unique concert here in Utah and something fairly new. While bluegrass concerts are growing in the Beehive State, this concert is something different as it has many campers from all over the state with lots to do. “As a little kid, we’d go to festivals outside of Utah, you know, in the south and in Colorado and I started thinking ‘We need to have one kind like this here.” said Shupe. Shupe recalls attending these shows with his father as a child and wanted to bring this kind of show to Utah. Patrons of the festival will be able to enjoy multiple activities including a fiddle and songwriting contest. Sunday will have a free breakfast available to all attendees. The festival’s attendance has grown by 50% each year and Shupe said it is anticipated that there will be somewhere between one or two thousand attendees this year.

Admission is free to children 16 years of age and younger. To purchase your tickets and learn more about the festival go to wasatchmountainmusic.com