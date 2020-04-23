Blueberry Lemon Muffins From DoTerra

Learn how to bake Blueberry Muffins with doTERRA lemon oil:

The top-selling doTERRA essential oil, Lemon has multiple benefits and uses. Lemon is a powerful cleansing agent that purifies the air and surfaces and can be used as a non-toxic cleaner throughout the home. When added to water, Lemon provides a refreshing and healthy boost throughout the day. Lemon is frequently added to food to enhance the flavor of desserts and main dishes. Taken internally, Lemon provides cleansing and digestive benefits and supports healthy respiratory function.When diffused, Lemon has an uplifting aroma.

Download the Blueberry Muffins with doTERRA lemon oil recipe here.