SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Celebrate the first day of Spring with a bright and colorful recipe in the kitchen. Today on GTU, Lindy Davies mixed up a scrumptious Blueberry Lemon Bread. Lindy has a way of turning simple ingredients into flavorful masterpieces. She shares recipes you can make at home.
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/3 cup unsalted butter melted
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 2 tsp fresh grated lemon zest
- 2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries I used fresh
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
Lemon Glaze:
- 2 Tbsp butter melted
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 2 Tbspfresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350*F and line a 9″x 5″ loaf pan with parchment paper or grease it.
- In a medium bowl; whisk the flour, baking powder and salt, and set aside.
- In a bigger bowl, use an electric mixer & blend together the melted butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, lemon zest and lemon juice. Mix until well combined.
- While slowly mixing, add flour mixture and milk in two batches (some flour, then some milk, then the rest of the flour and the rest of the milk). Stop mixing as soon as it’s just combined.
- Rinse off the blueberries (if using fresh) so they have just a bit of moisture on them, then, in a small bowl toss the blueberries and 1 T. flour. This flour coating will help prevent the blueberries from sinking to the bottom of your loaf while baking.
- Add the flour coated berries to the batter and gently but quickly stir, by spatula to combine.
- Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 55-65 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool bread in the pan for about 30 minutes, then move to a wire cooling rack with a baking sheet below (to catch the glaze you’re about to add).
- Prepare glaze by simply whisking together the melted butter, powdered sugar, lemon juice and vanilla, then pour glaze over the loaf. Allow to set.