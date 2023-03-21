SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Celebrate the first day of Spring with a bright and colorful recipe in the kitchen. Today on GTU, Lindy Davies mixed up a scrumptious Blueberry Lemon Bread. Lindy has a way of turning simple ingredients into flavorful masterpieces. She shares recipes you can make at home.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/3 cup unsalted butter melted

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla

2 tsp fresh grated lemon zest

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup milk

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries I used fresh

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

Lemon Glaze:

2 Tbsp butter melted

1/2 cup powdered sugar

2 Tbspfresh lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla

Directions: