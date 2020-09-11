Blueberry apple salad with honey dressing

Our friend Dave Prows was in the kitchen today showing us the tastiest blueberry apple salad. Fresh ingredients, a mix of sweet and savory flavors, and honey on top! Take a look, and your mouth will be watering just like ours did! A healthy, flavorful recipe made from sustainable ingredients.



2 cups. Fresh salad greens

1/2 cup. Warm bacon bits

1/4 cup. Fresh blueberries

1/2 each Granny Smith apple

1/4 cup. Soft cheese (blue, Brie, Sharp cheddar)

1/4 cup. Candies pecans

1 Tbs honey

1 each grilled chicken breast (optional)



Place the green on a plate or in a bowl

Sprinkle the bacon bits and blueberries over the salad.

Cut, core and slice the apple into thin slices and fan out on the salad.

Break the cheese into bite size pieces and place on the salad.

Sprinkle the candies pecans on top.

Diced the cooked chicken breast and place on the salad.

Drizzle the honey over the entire salad.

