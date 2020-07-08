There’s nothing sad about this tasty recipe! Javen Tanner is Dean of the Arts at The Waterford School, Artistic Director of Sting and Honey Company, and half of duo Deena and Javen at the Regent Street, a monthly arts and entertainment web show in conjunction with the Eccles Theater! He joined us in the kitchen today to show us his favorite summer go -to.



BLUEBERRIES AND SADNESS STEAK SALAD



Baby Spinach Blueberries 1 Granny Smith Apple, sliced

Goat Cheese (log, not container) Slices of Steak (12 oz Ribeye, medium rare) Kosher Salt Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1. Grill your steak.



a. Take the steak out of the refrigerator and let it sit for at least twenty minutes. I often let mine sit for twice that long. You don’t want to grill it cold. I usually like to use a 12oz Ribeye, but you can use whatever you want.

b. Put the grill on high heat, and let it wam with the lid down for about 10-15 minutes. c. While the grill is warming, cover the steak liberally––really liberally––with Kosher salt, both sides, and don’t neglect the edges. It’s even worth gently mashing the grains of salt into the meat. Don’t do this too hard. d. Cover the steak with extra virgin olive oil. Both sides.

e. When the steak has sat out long enough, and the grill is hot, grill the steak for approx 1 minute 30 seconds on each side. You’re going for medium rare. Be sure to sear the edges, as well.

f. After grilling, let the steak rest for ten minutes.



2. While the steak is resting, combine baby spinach, blueberries. Slice the apple, and add to the salad.



3. Once the steak has rested for ten minutes, cut it into slices appropriate in size for the salad. Add the steak to the salad.



4. Add as much goat cheese as desired. Sprinkle it over the top of the salad. (Use goat cheese from a log, rather than a container. The texture is better. Also, feta and blue cheese are not acceptable substitutes.)

Enjoy!

Find Javen at stingandhoney.org, @stingandhoney (Insta), /stingandhoney (Facebook)