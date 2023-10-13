SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Add a little bit of flavor to your Halloween party. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with an idea that is right on trend with the spooky holiday. Using just a few simple ingredients, you can make bloody strawberry syringes.
Ingredients:
– sugar free jello
– water
– five wives vodka (optional)
– syringes
Directions :
– mix 2 packs jello with 2 cups water until dissolved
– boil and mix for 3 minutes.
– remove from heat and add 2-3 cups cold water or alcohol
– squeeze fresh lemon
– 1/2-1 C sugar free lemonade
– mix and add to syringes
– refrigerated for 2+ hours
– serve cold and enjoy !