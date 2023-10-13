SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Add a little bit of flavor to your Halloween party. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with an idea that is right on trend with the spooky holiday. Using just a few simple ingredients, you can make bloody strawberry syringes.

Ingredients:

– sugar free jello

– water

– five wives vodka (optional)

– syringes

Directions :

– mix 2 packs jello with 2 cups water until dissolved

– boil and mix for 3 minutes.

– remove from heat and add 2-3 cups cold water or alcohol

– squeeze fresh lemon

– 1/2-1 C sugar free lemonade

– mix and add to syringes

– refrigerated for 2+ hours

– serve cold and enjoy !

