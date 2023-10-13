SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Add a little bit of flavor to your Halloween party. Kiana Williams joined us on the show with an idea that is right on trend with the spooky holiday. Using just a few simple ingredients, you can make bloody strawberry syringes.

Ingredients:

– sugar free jello 

– water 

– five wives vodka (optional) 

– syringes 

Directions :

– mix 2 packs jello with 2 cups water until dissolved 

– boil and mix for 3 minutes. 

– remove from heat and add 2-3 cups cold water or alcohol 

– squeeze fresh lemon 

– 1/2-1 C sugar free lemonade 

– mix and add to syringes 

– refrigerated for 2+ hours 

– serve cold and enjoy ! 

