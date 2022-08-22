Utah author J.R. Curtis joins the show today to talk about his new book, Bloodletting.
Categorized as a horror western novel, this book follows pioneers who are stranded in a
blizzard, stranded in a foreign landscape.
Curtis wrote this as a screenplay, inspired by the landscape of Ogden’s Fort Buenaventura. With
Curtis’s love of horror, western novels and the beauty of Fort Buenaventura, the novel was
created.
Bloodletting, written in the span of a year, has been gaining popularity. Curtis talks about his
experience writing the novel, and says that the best way to get through a book is just to write it
out.
For adolescents, horror fans, western fans and more, this new novel will be one for the top of
the shelf.
Instagram: @j.r.curtisactor