Olivia Anderson, owner of Liv Stonez, joined us today to talk jewelry.

Anderson crafts handmade sterling silver jewelry and has been interested in stones since she was young. She’s passionate about creating things and using her skills to benefit other people.

Each stone that she works with has a different healing property that can benefit the person wearing it. Depending on the stone, it can heal you in a different way.

Want your jewel a certain way? Anderson accepts custom orders on her shop that ship out every month.

Follow @Liv_Stonez on instagram or visit https://www.livstonez.com/