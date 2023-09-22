It’s day two of FanX 2023! This is the 10 year anniversary of Dan Farr’s creation, and with record-breaking numbers of attendees, this special weekend right here in SLC is bigger and better than ever! Take a look through all of this mornings interviews, kicking things off with Dan, and “baby”, the car from the hit series, “Supernatural”!

Then, in a galaxy far, far, away…

We chat with special guest R2D2, Ro Malaga, and Dan. Ro tells us all about the “High School Musical” panel tonight, and shows off his class ring, go, Wildcats!

But what’s the FanX experience without the best merch? Here’s who has it…

We absolutely loved “The Blind Side” actor, Quinton Aaron! We know you will adore him too, and take inspiration from his message, as well as laugh at our rapid fire q & a!

Last but not least, here’s where you can take your FanX experience to the next level, with an interactive quest! Wait until you see the prizes.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the “Ghostbusters” car! Who you gonna call?

