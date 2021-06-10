Blending families with former host Angie Larsen

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Former Host Angie Larsen shared with our viewer’s exciting news about her recent engagement and how she will be blending families with her fiance Mike.

The happy couple got engaged on May 14th at Daybreak Lake and are planning their special day for a later date in October.

She shares that divorces are hard but you can have hope through whatever life throws at you. When it comes to blending families, the most important tip Angie shared was to actively listen and engage. It is important to have your children have a voice and be involved with family decisions.

One import tool when it comes to blending families is working together. Angie has learned through serving people you love them as well. Get your hands dirty and really serve your family and work together as a whole.

One last important tip is to understand your spot as bonus support. There should be no overstepping your boundaries as a parent. Angie will have the final say when it comes to her children and Mike will have the say with his.